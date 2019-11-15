Aussie PM wants mandatory vaccination ahead of NRL restart

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison says players who refuse to get a flu shot should be banned from competing in the NRL.

Morrison is adamant players should abide by a “no jab, no play” policy after Gold Coast anti-vaxxer Bryce Cartwright refused to receive the mandatory flu jab.

Titans star Cartwright has rejected a request to be vaccinated as part of strict measures to re-start the NRL competition on May 28 and must now explain his actions to NRL chief medical officer Paul Bloomfield.

An NRL spokesperson said players who refused to receive the shot would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis amid consultation with club and NRL medical staff.