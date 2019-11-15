APRLC continues work on 2020 Oceania Cup dates

The Asia-Pacific Rugby League Confederation (APRLC) continues to explore fixture options for the 2020 Oceania Cup.

The tournament was originally scheduled to consist of two rounds of fixtures in June and October-November including Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

The recent confirmation of the NRL’s 2020 calendar has allowed APRLC to scope a new schedule of Oceania Cup fixtures for November that could run concurrently with the State of Origin series.

This would mean Fiji is likely to face Tonga and New Zealand at the end of the year but Fiji National Rugby League interim chief executive Don Natabe says the APRLC has until August to make the final decision.

“August, by mid-August before we start the Vodafone Cup that’s when we intend to receive word from the International Rugby League in terms of the end of year test.”

APRLC chair Sandis Tsaka says there is still much uncertainty about international travel, mass gatherings and the ability to stage sporting events with crowds, and these factors will influence options for Oceania Cup matches.

