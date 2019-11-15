Approval of NRL Women’s good news for Bulikula

The approval of the NRL women’s elite competition is good news for the Fiji Bulikula as they look ahead to next year’s Emerging Nations World Championship in June.

Fiji National Rugby League interim chief executive Don Natabe says this will be a big boost for the Bulikula.

He says majority of the Bulikula players play in the NRL women’s competition.

Natabe adds this will also be an added benefit in relation to their preparations for the World Championship.

“We saw them come and participate for Fiji in the June test and they also did in the Prime Minister’s 13 and there’s good news especially when we are looking towards the Emerging Nations World Cup where we intend to send the Fiji Bulikula team to compete in next year’s championship.”

The ENWC serves as a key development platform for the International game with no less than six participants qualifying for future World Cups.

The event is set to be part of an expanded Festival of World Cups scheduled in the lead up to the 2021 Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair World Cups.

The Emerging Nations World Championship will be hosted in England in June 2021, a month before the elite Rugby League World Cup.