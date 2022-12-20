Another three months to prepare for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails may be three months away from playing its first 2023 Ron Massey Cup game but their preparations continue in Australia.

Four of the club’s youngsters have wrapped up their pre-Christmas training with the Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg side.

According to the Silktails, Watisoni Waqanisaravi completed his final session with the senior members of the Jersey Flegg Squad at the Central Coast Roosters Academy.

Meli Nasau, Iobe Taukeisalili and Simione Cakau were all solid performers in a trial against an NRL First Nations Development Squad recently.

The Silktails also supported an exhibition match supplying its Sydney mini-bus fleet to the First Nations Team who came in from all parts of Australia to take on the Roosters.

It was a wonderful initiative organized by NRL Indigenous Welfare Manager and Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg Coach Dean Feeney.

The Kaiviti Silktails will take on Penrith Brothers in its first Ron Massey Cup match for the new season on March 19.