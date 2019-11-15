Another NRL milestone on the horizon for Cameron Smith

Australian rugby league legend Cameron Smith is set to create more records in the National Rugby League (NRL).

Smith made history last season as the first player to reach 400 NRL games and the Storm captain is on the verge of another unprecedented achievement this year.

The veteran hooker leads a slew of players, coaches and clubs that are set for rare milestones in the upcoming season.

According to nrl.com, Smith who has confirmed he’ll continue into a record-equaling 19th season, will need just seven wins to become the first player to win 300 games in premiership history.

It would be a remarkable achievement given only 39 men, including Smith, have played 300 matches.

The 36-year-old boasts a 71.29% win rate after 411 NRL appearances.

The 2020 NRL season will kick off in March.

[Source:nrl.com]