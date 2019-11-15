Rugby League
Annesley rebukes Stuart over Wighton sin bin gripes
September 21, 2020 2:33 pm
Jack Wighton [Source: NRL]
NRL head of football Graham Annesley has responded to Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, who heavily criticized the refereeing in his team’s win over the Warriors.
Stuart felt a 7-1 penalty count against his team in the first half was unfair and claimed referee Chris Sutton made a 28th-minute “error” by sin-binning Jack Wighton for being offside.
Speaking to NRL.com, Annesley said Wighton’s sin-binning was the result of a series of infringements, not solely due to the five-eighth’s indiscretion, and he reiterated that the Canberra star was marginally offside, by a fraction of a second, when the ball cleared the ruck.
The Raiders will play the Sharks in the final round of NRL on Saturday at 7:30pm.
[Source: NRL.com]
