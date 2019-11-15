Annesley rebukes Stuart over Wighton sin bin gripes

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has responded to Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, who heavily criticized the refereeing in his team’s win over the Warriors.

Stuart felt a 7-1 penalty count against his team in the first half was unfair and claimed referee Chris Sutton made a 28th-minute “error” by sin-binning Jack Wighton for being offside.

Speaking to NRL.com, Annesley said Wighton’s sin-binning was the result of a series of infringements, not solely due to the five-eighth’s indiscretion, and he reiterated that the Canberra star was marginally offside, by a fraction of a second, when the ball cleared the ruck.

The Raiders will play the Sharks in the final round of NRL on Saturday at 7:30pm.

[Source: NRL.com]