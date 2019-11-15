Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby League

Annesley rebukes Stuart over Wighton sin bin gripes

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 21, 2020 2:33 pm
Jack Wighton [Source: NRL]

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has responded to Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, who heavily criticized the refereeing in his team’s win over the Warriors.

Stuart felt a 7-1 penalty count against his team in the first half was unfair and claimed referee Chris Sutton made a 28th-minute “error” by sin-binning Jack Wighton for being offside.

Speaking to NRL.com, Annesley said Wighton’s sin-binning was the result of a series of infringements, not solely due to the five-eighth’s indiscretion, and he reiterated that the Canberra star was marginally offside, by a fraction of a second, when the ball cleared the ruck.

Article continues after advertisement

The Raiders will play the Sharks in the final round of NRL on Saturday at 7:30pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.