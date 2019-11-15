Age no factor for Smith but kids could sway retirement call

The age of rugby league legend Cameron Smith’s children may have a greater influence on his playing future.

The 37-year-old this week ruled out a comeback for Queensland that would have made him the oldest player in State of Origin history.

While Smith’s future has been the subject of debate and speculation for months, whether he continues next season will have nothing to do with form, even the toll on his body of playing a record 19 seasons, or the outcome of Sunday’s grand final against Penrith at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

The NRL.com reports, if Smith hadn’t retired from representative football in 2018 he would be poised to eclipse Petero Civoniceva’s record as the oldest Origin player which was 36 years and 73 days in 2012. He would also be the oldest player to pull on a Kangaroos jersey since 38-year-old Sandy Pearce in 1921.

Smith will run out for the Storm against the Panthers at 8:30pm on Sunday.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel.