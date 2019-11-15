Home

Addo-Carr set to leave the Storm

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 21, 2019 7:33 am

Suliasi Vunivalu is not the only high profile player set to leave the Melbourne Storm.

Vunivalu’s fellow winger Josh Addo-Carr may leave the club next year.

Melbourne are prepared to release Addo-Carr on compassionate grounds provided the Storm receive compensation in the form of a transfer fee or player swap following the 2020 season.

The Storm confirmed their stance on Friday afternoon after Addo-Carr met with coach Craig Bellamy and CEO Dave Donaghy earlier this week.

The NRL’s fastest man is keen to return to Sydney following a change in family circumstances.

Addo-Carr has risen to become one of the game’s elite finishers in his time, scoring 63 tries in 85 NRL games to date.

The 24-year-old made his Australian debut this year after back-to-back Origin wins with New South Wales, and also boasts a 2017 premiership from his time in Melbourne.

Other Storm stars leaving after the 2020 season includes veteran centre Will Chambers who will join a Japanese rugby club while halfback Brodie Croft will be part of the Brisbane Broncos.

[Source:nrl.com]

