Addo-Carr hunts for new club

Storm flyer Josh Addo-Carr is still on the hunt for a new club for 2021 and the Bulldogs have reportedly emerged as the favourites to land his signature.

The 25-year-old has made no secret of his desire to return home to Sydney to be closer to family.

However with one more year to go on his contract with Melbourne, the club will only release him early if they can secure another player to replace him.

The Rabbitohs and Tigers are the other two interested clubs however South Sydney are already blessed with a good stock of outside backs and Rothfield believes Addo-Carr isn’t keen on a reunion with his former club, the Wests Tigers.

The grand final between Panthers and Storm will be held on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney at 8.30pm.

[Fox Sports]