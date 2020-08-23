ACL fears for Green after limping off in Knights' win over Cowboys

The Knights look like they have paid a heavy price for their 12-0 win over North Queensland on Sunday, with fears five-eighth Blake Green has suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Green, who was expected to play a crucial role in Newcastle’s run at a top-four finish, lasted just 18 minutes before his left leg collapsed in a tackle. He played no further part in the match.

The loss of Green means the Knights are now without three potential members of their spine following season-ending injuries to hookers Jayden Brailey and Andrew McCullough earlier in 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Green, who was playing just his third match for the club after a mid-season move from the Warriors, is off contract at the end of the season.

While the win moved kept the Knights within one point of the top four and lifted them seven points clear of ninth, celebrations were muted.

Apart from Green’s injury, the Knights never rose to any great heights yet never looked like losing to a Cowboys side that now has a lamentable 3-12 record.

Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo was also helped from the field – he departed midway through the second half with what appeared to be a calf problem.

Hymel Hunt scored the first half’s only try before Kalyn Ponga gave the home side some breathing room with a pair of penalty goals. Enari Tuala sealed the result with a 79th-minute try.

One bright point to come out of the match was the performance of Newcastle, NSW and Australia prop David Klemmer.

The hulking prop had bettered 200m running metres with more than half of those of the defence-straining post-contact variety.

