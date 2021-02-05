About 70 schools confirmed for FSSRL competition

Around 70 schools have been confirmed for the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition that will kick off next week.

38 schools have been registered in the South/East division while 21 will compete in the Western division.

FSSRL General Secretary Dan Vakamoce says this is part of the Association strategic plan to help take the sport to a whole new level.

“Last year when the competition came to halt we managed to put up our strategic plan and we need to increase by 3 per cent and we managed to achieve that. By looking at the number of teams as the competition is being expanded. We have seen we are achieving our strategic plan.”

New teams joining include the competition includes Namosi Secondary School and Gospel High School who will be making a comeback this year.

FSSRL wants to start the 2021 campaign on a high after the 2020 Vodafone Cup competition that was halted in March last year had no winner declared due to its discontinuance.