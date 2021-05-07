A step at a time for Karawalevu

It was an emotional moment for Vuate Karawalevu after making his Jersey Flegg debut for the Roosters last weekend.

The former Naitasiri fullback and Kaiviti Silktails centre not only featured in his first match but also scored a try.

Speaking to FBC Sports from Australia, Karawalevu says right now he is focused on his rugby league career and has no plans of returning to rugby union anytime soon.

Karawalevu attributed his success to God who has been his pillar of strength.

“I am thankful to the Lord for finally giving me the opportunity to play with my brothers. Getting that debut try was a bonus for me in my first game. The boys were doing what they do best and just passing the ball around.”

An exciting opportunity still awaits young players like Karawalevu as the door is still open for selection to the Fiji Bati World Cup squad.