A lot of competition in the forwards says Tavodi

One of the 14 local players in the 47 member Fiji Bati Rugby League World Cup extended squad is still coming to terms with his latest achievement.

Kaiviti Silktails rep Apakuki Tavodi says he will grab this rare opportunity with both hands as he works towards making the trip to England next year with the national team.

The 24-year-old from Burenitu, Nalawa in Ra says this is the first time he has made the national squad.

However, he believes it’ll take more than a miracle to book a ticket to the world cup knowing the quality of players he’ll compete with.

‘I play forwards, I play prop and locks second row, there’s a lot of big names there, Kane Evans, Viliame Kikau is there, Jayson Bukuya is there, there’s a lot of competition around there’.

Tavodi is also preparing for the Ron Massey Cup next year and he knows there is still a long road ahead and he will need to work hard to get a spot in the final RLWC squad.

The final Fiji Bati squad for the World Cup will be named in July next year.