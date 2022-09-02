36 tries in 36 games at CommBank for Sivo

[Source: NRL.com]

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored his 36th try in 36 games at the Eels home ground of CommBank Stadium.

The Eels defeated the Storm 22-14 last night securing a top four spot.

The win sets up a tense qualifying finals clash against the Penrith Panthers.

Article continues after advertisement

Both sides scored three tries a piece but Mitchell Moses’s boots made the difference for Parramatta.

Mosese converted Dylan Brown, Will Penisini and Sivo’s try and nailed two penalty goals.

Harry Grant, Nick Meaney and David Nofoaluma crossed for the Storm with Nick Meaney only managing a conversion.