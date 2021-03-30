300 NRL games for Pearce

Rugby league star Mitchell Pearce is thankful for his family, friends and fans for supporting him throughout his career.

Pearce played his 300th NRL game yesterday, however, his Newcastle Knights team lost 20-24 to West Tigers.

It was not the result he hoped for, but Pearce expressed gratitude to those close to him for making such a big deal of his special day.

Pearce who made his senior debut as a 17-year-old for the Sydney Roosters 14 years ago, became only the 42nd player in NRL history to reach the 300-game milestone.

In another match, the Titans thrashed Cowboys 44-8.