2021 trials for Silktails in four months

The Kaiviti Silktails will undergo another trials in October or November.

This has been confirmed by Silktails Chair and Ambassador Petero Civoniceva who says main purpose of the trials is to select an extended squad for next season’s Ron Massey Cup.

After pulling out of this year’s competition due to financial constraints and COVID-19, Civoniceva says the Vodafone Cup is another competition players can still strut their stuff.

The former Bati skipper adds not taking part in this year’s RMC is not the end of the road as the future looks bright for our local players.

‘There’s a real there for our local players to know that there’s still obviously that opportunity and chance to represent the Silktails in next year’s 2021 Ron Massy Cup season in the New South Wales Rugby League”.

The Kaiviti Silktails thrashed Windsor Wolves 40-16 in their first RMC match in March and they were supposed to play their next match in Lautoka the following week but it was cancelled after Fiji confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

Players have been given their training programs and they will feature for their respective clubs in the Vodafone Cup which is expected to kick off on July 18 if restrictions are lifted.