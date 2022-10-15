19 Panthers at RLWC

[pic:nrl.com]

The Penrith Panthers have the most number of players featuring for their respective countries at the Rugby League World Cup.

Defending NRL champions Penrith have 19 players playing for Fiji, Australia, Samoa, Tonga, Lebanon and Italy.

Viliame Kikau, Sunia Turuva and Apisai Koroisau are three of the 19 that’ll run out for the Vodafone Fiji Bati tomorrow against Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

The other 2022 Grand Finalists, Parramatta, have 15 players over in England, including three in the Italian squad.

The Roosters are the only NRL club with players in each of the top-four ranked nations.

Players from NRL teams feature in 13 of the 16 squads taking part in the World Cup.

World Cup newcomers Jamaica, along with Wales and France, are the only three teams without an NRL player in their group.

The Bati takes on Australia at 6:30am on Sunday in their first pool match.