16 Broncos players in isolation after testing positive

Brisbane’s NRL pre-season has been hit by 16 players and three members of the club’s football staff testing positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos announced four players had tested positive for the virus but the quartet were all asymptomatic.

They have since returned to training given their tests were taken over the Christmas period and they had complied with the Queensland government’s mandatory seven-day isolation.

The rest of the squad was sent for testing on Tuesday, with 16 additional players recording positive findings.

They have all been ordered to isolate at home for the next seven days and will be allowed to return to training once they have been symptom-free for 48 hours.

Despite the large numbers of positive cases, the remaining 22 members of Brisbane’s squad attended training today.

Premiers Penrith confirmed “a significant number of the club’s NRL players and staff are currently self-isolating and will not be available for the recommencement of pre-season training this week.

A Panthers statement said those affected have either tested positive for coronavirus or been identified as a close contact of a positive case.