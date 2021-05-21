10 tries from 10 games from Sivo

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo has a chance to improve his position on the NRL top try-scorers list this weekend.

The Eels speedster has scored 10 tries from 10 games this season and is tied in third place with Manly winger Jason Saab.

Roosters veteran Brett Morris is second with 11 tries but since he’s ruled out for the season, Sivo can move to second if he scores this weekend.

Storm speed merchant Josh Addo-Carr is in first place with 14 tries.

Looking at Sivo’s statistics after 10 rounds, the Momi villager from Nadroga has made 41 tackle breaks and 12 line breaks.

He runs an average 132 meters per game and his total at the moment is 1327 meters.

Sivo and the Eels will play Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday at 6:05pm.