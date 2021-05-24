Rugby League World Cup dates confirmed

New dates for the postponed Rugby League World Cup has been announced.

The tournament will be held from Saturday 15th October through to 19th November.

Organizers have also confirmed that the venues remain the same with opening match for the men’s and women’s played at St James Park, New Castle and Old Trafford, Manchester.

The new tournament dates have been confirmed following detailed consultation with a number of partners.

International Rugby League starts work on releasing a full revised match schedule by no later than the end of the year continues.

Fans who wish to retain their tickets for 2022, have been advised that tickets will be automatically transferred to the corresponding fixture next year

The tournament which was set to run in the UK this October and November was forced to reschedule after Australia and New Zealand pulled out due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.