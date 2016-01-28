Rugby League 9's gaining popularity

The rugby league 9’s format has begun to gain popularity in the country.

This weekend sees rugby league’s abbreviated code shift to Lawaqa Park for the Sigatoka Nines tournament, the third tournament this month.

Vodafone Cup champions, Sabeto Roosters have won the two previous tournaments earlier this month in Nadi and Rakiraki respectively.

The Roosters are top seeds in Pool 1 alongside Davuilevu Knights 1, Saru Dragons 2, Noitoga Bears and Spartans Yavulo.

Games will kick-off at 8am tomorrow at Lawaqa Park.