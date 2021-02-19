RSMS scouts for athletes

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is starting from scratch as they gear up for the Zone 1 meet and the Coca Cola games.

Most key athletes have left the school for further studies leaving the Suva Zone 1 defending champions- boys division scrambling to find new athletes.

Head of PEMAC Jane Danford says this is a challenge for them as they try to select the best athletes for the Zone.

However, they remain firm on their goal of improving their standard of participation.

“We have lots of new athletes this year. Most of our athletes had gone. So we are hopeful to improve on our performance this year and also for our preparation for the zone.”

RSMS will try to defend the title against schools including Dudley High School, Scared Heart College, Nasinu Secondary School and Latter Day Saints.

The Suva Zone 1 meet will be held on the 17th of this month.