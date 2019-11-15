RSMS out to defend Suva Zone 1 boys title

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School hopes to reap the fruits of their labor at the Suva Zone One competition which begins today.

The defending boys champion has been training hard for the last two weeks knowing their biggest challengers will be Dudley High School, Nasinu Secondary and John Wesley College.

Team manager Faizan Ali says the athlete’s dedication throughout the eight weeks of training will be worth it.

“So what we’ve been emphasizing to our athletes is to be dedicated, training consistently and also hard work cause there’s no substitute for hard work and they will only achieve success if they are dedicated towards their training and just work hard towards achieving their goals.”

The Suva Zone One starts today at 2PM at the ANZ Stadium in Suva with the 1500 metres.

You can catch all the Zone 1 action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE tomorrow from 8am on FBC Sports channel.