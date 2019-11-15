Rova urges swimmers to keep training

Fiji Swimming Executives is urging athletes vying for the two Olympic Universality spots to keep working hard.

The closure of all sporting facilities due to the restriction in place amid COVID-19 has left swimmer undertaking more land training exercises.

Fiji Swimming president Ben Rova understands the situation that the swimmers is facing and is confident that once things normalcy returns swimmers will be back on par with training.

“Keep training, I know it is very tough pools are closed and that and with the restrictions on movement, I know it is pretty tough on them. If they can continue with their land training.”

The eight swimmers vying for the two Universality spot are Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Netani Ross, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Moana Wind, Matelita Buadromo, Cheyanne Rova and Yolani Blake.