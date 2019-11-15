Home

Rova still chasing Olympic dream

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 30, 2020 5:17 pm
Cheyenne Rova.

Qualifying for the Olympic Games has been a lifelong dream for one of Fiji’s top female swimmer, Cheyenne Rova.

Considered as a veteran at only the age of 24, Rova has made it her goal to reach the Olympics next year.

Rova is amongst the eight local swimmers vying for the spot to Japan.

She says the road to the Olympics qualification has not been easy given the limited resources in Nadi, where she resides.

“I think the biggest challenge for me is training short course yards and having to come and race in long course. Just cause of pacing and we don’t have the blocks in the pool that we use in Nadi.”

Rova adds it is the love for swimming that motivates her.

“I am intrinsically motivated and so if I want something I am going to do it for me. And I think that is why I am still here and it is because I want and not because somebody else wants it for me. And I think that is what I advise other people, just give it everything because I hate regret.”

Rova’s last chance to qualify will be in April next year.

