Sports

Rova shares memorable Olympic experience

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 17, 2021 4:49 pm
Cheyenne Rova

Emotional and psychological support from athletes around the world at the Olympic Games were something that caught the attention of Team Fiji swimmer Cheyenne Rova.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Rova says despite the pandemic and its effect, she is glad to share the priceless Olympic moments with others.

Rova says she counts herself blessed to be able to experience the true spirit of the Olympics.

“I think everyone was in the same boat but everyone continued to encourage each other and push each other and it just really showed the Olympic spirit and the friendship and excellence and everyone just being so courageous in the face of adversity”

The 26-year-old says she knew what to expect in a competition of that level.

“These games or this competition I was a lot more mentally prepared and I think that mental preparation is huge and it plays a huge part, so I think just being balanced both mentally and physically because for this meet preparations didn’t go as I hoped”.

As one chapter closes, Rova now looks forward to the FINA Swimming World Cup in Doha.

