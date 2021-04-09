Rova makes sacrifices for Olympic spot

Fijian swimmer and Olympic hopeful Cheyanne Rova is pleased with her progress as she vies for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Rova who is among the eight swimmers competing for a spot in Team Fiji is training in the 50 meters freestyle event.

The Nadi swimmer says the battle to get one of the two spots reserved for Fiji Swimming is tough.

Having to make many sacrifices like leaving her family and teaching career in Nadi to utilize the facilities in the capital city is not easy.

She says sacrifices are worthwhile as it all comes down to who can pull off the best performance.

“Right now in the season, I’ve been able to come within a second of that time and that’s in my training suit and I’m really happy with where I’m at”

Rova says the dream she has in place is all for her family, her community and students back at home.