Rova finishes third in heats

Team Fiji swimmer Cheyenne Rova finished third in her heat at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Rova competed in the women’s 50 meters freestyle last night.

She made a perfect start and hung on to for a third-place finish in her Olympics debut.

The Nadi swimmer clocked a time of 27.11 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Pacific’s fastest man Banuve Tabakaucoro will be in action today.

Tabakaucoro will be running in heat two of the men’s 100 meters and the first three from the heat will qualify for the next round.