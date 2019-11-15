Rova defies odds for Olympic spot

The path to success is never easy but Pacific Games medalist Cheyanne Rova knows there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The 25-year-old is an Olympic hopeful for Team Fiji and is one of the eight vying for a spot.

Rova says the closure of borders has made it very hard for the swimmers to compete at the FINA sanctioned meets.

However, she says personal training time is all she can rely on right now to improve her timings.

“So I train in Nadi and that’s a 25-meter pool and so not being able to get access to a 50 as much as we’d like to because we race in the 50 and that’s something that I hope to get more experience in, I work also so trying to work and hasn’t been terribly hard.”

Rova is currently training for the next Olympic qualifiers next month.