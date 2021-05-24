Rotuisolia out to prove worth

The first thing Ratu Rotuisolia did after his selection into the Fiji Drua’s starting 15 was a phone call to his dad.

Rotuisolia was one of the disappointed players that missed out on selection against the Waratahs last week.

Despite this the 23-year-old remained determined, worked hard in training and forced his way into the run-on side.

The Sydney University second-rower says now it’s about proving his worth on the field.

“In my head this week was just to get selected, get myself ready and just show what I can bring to the team and show everyone what I can bring.”

Rotuisolia says he is excited to make his debut against a formidable team like the Brumbies.

The Fijian Drua faces the Brumbies on Saturday at 3.35pm at the GIO Stadium in Canberra.

You can watch this match live and free on FBC Sports on Walesi.