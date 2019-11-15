Ross to meet qualifying time for Olympics

Fiji Swimmer, Netani Ross has opted to work towards qualifying through the FINA A & B Qualifying Time Standards rather than relying on the Olympic quota spots.

The swimming qualifying time standards must be obtained at any of the competitions from March 2020 July 2021 and all swimmers entered must meet the qualifying “B” standard time.

Ross says he is working towards making the B standard time, before he can progress to A.

“We not only trying to qualify, but we are trying to get an A spot that guarantees a permanent spot into the Olympics. There is given two squads which is like A and B, and everyone is marking on getting B, then we will try to work on getting A.”

The former Swami Vivekananda College student is amongst the eight swimmer also vying for the quota spot which can only be given to two swimmers.