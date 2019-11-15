Ross Ready for Challenge ahead

Pacific Games Silver medalist Netani Ross is ready to take on any challenge ahead as he prepares for the 2020 Olympic Games next year.

The 19-year-old, former Swami Vivekananda College student was part of the mixed 200m medley silver medal winning team during the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Hoping to improve his track record, Ross is working hard to ensure that he secures a spot at the Olympic Games.

“We have to update our times and all by next year to get into 2021 Olympics. I am fortunate that it has been shifted to next year, before all this happened I was pretty much prepared and ready to face any other challenge that was in the way. Bur heading into the qualifiers for the Olympics I am trying to qualify with the time.”

Since the closure of all sports facilities around the country amid COVID-19, Ross says he has been doing more land training to substitute for regular session.