Ross aims to qualify by merit to Olympic Games

Fiji Swimmers are keeping their Olympic hopes alive regardless of the postponement of one of the key qualifying events to the Tokyo Games.

The Oceania Swimming Championship was to be held from June 15th to the 21st but has been deferred with no new clear date confirmed as yet.

Despite this national swimmer Netani Ross is putting in the hard yards hoping to earn his place in the Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

“Having lack of facilities now i guess i’m just grateful there’s a pool here and there’s the ocean where you can train. Keeping up with training is now difficult especially individual training and you try to discipline yourself in getting up and doing the work that you need to do.”

The 19-year-old looks to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games by merit.

Fiji Swimming has been allocated two quota spots to the Tokyo Olympic Games with a total of eight swimmers vying for the spot.

Including Ross, the other swimmers are Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Moana Wind, Matelita Buadromo, Cheyanne Rova and Yolani Blake.