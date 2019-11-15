Ross aim to qualify for Olympics

Fiji Swimmer, Netani Ross is doing the hard yards as he prepares for the 2020 Olympics Games in July next year.

Ross’s normal pool training routine has been disrupted due to recent events, so he has opted to train at their pool at home and the Ocean which he finds a challenge.

After losing his dad earlier this year, Ross says he wants to make his father proud to be the first in his family to represent Fiji in the Olympics.

“I guess it is really challenging because the Ocean has no limit to it because you can’t really measure how far 50 or 25 meter is, or when you need to turn or how much underwater work you are doing and the timing between the split meters. Having really strict pool training and coming out of that and making do of the pool we have and ocean swimming”.

Ross is amongst the eight swimmers who are vying for the two Olympic quota spot for the Games.