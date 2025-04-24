Rookie overcomes nervousness

Saint Joseph's Secondary School's Celestine Atalifo [middle]

Saint Joseph Secondary School’s Celestine Atalifo emerged victorious in the Sub-Junior Girls’ discus throw finals with a throw of 31.83m in the 2025 Fiji Finals.

However, behind the champion’s poise lay a visible struggle with rookie nerves, a common thread among many first-time competitors at this grand stage.

Atalifo’s winning throw secured her the gold medal, placing Ba Sanatan’s Naomi Talakuli in second with 24.85m, and Cicia High’s Luisa Baleidrokadroka in third with 22.82m.

The 14-year-old Rotuman athlete revealed that overcoming her nervousness was the biggest challenge she faced.

The weight of the competition, the expectant gazes of the crowd, and the sheer scale of the Fiji Finals experience combined to create an atmosphere unlike anything she had encountered before.

That nervousness, so often etched on the faces of newcomers, was palpable.

For Atalifo, the roar of the crowd, usually a source of adrenaline for seasoned competitors, was initially overwhelming.

However, the rookie found her way through and hopes to do better on the coming years, aiming to possibly get herself a record in place.

