Ronaldo breaks all-time record as Portugal secures first win

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has become an all-time highest goal scorer in Euros history after whooping to goals for his side securing a 3-0 win against Hungary in their first Euro 2020 championship clash.

It was a blistering finish for the defending champions after being held to a nil-all draw at half time.

The first goal was made by Raphael Guerreiro in the 84th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

This makes Portugal the first side to score 3 goals in the final 10 minutes of a Euros match.

[Source: BBC]