Rokovereni to officiate at Olympics

Fiji’s elite referee Tevita Rokovereni will get to officiate in the world’s biggest sporting stage.

The Tailevu native is amongst a squad of 22 match officials that will take charge in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Rokovereni will officiate in the women’s sevens tournament along with another 10 referees from different countries.

He is part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series referee panel.

The former Rishikul Secondary School student also officiated at the 2017 Oceania U20 Championship and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.