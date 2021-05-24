Home

Rokoura to use local tournament to attract players

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 4, 2022 7:33 am

Fiji Pearls head coach Una Rokoura will be using the Super Club competition as an avenue to pull in more players for the national squad.

Though the former national captain has a full squad, she is keeping her options open as she works towards building the best team for the World Cup.

Rokoura says the competition will be a good opportunity to test the players in the team while at the same time scouting out talented athletes out there.

“We’ve got a good set of competitions lined up in terms of utilizing the Super Club competition as well as Netball Fiji is now going to organize to create an opportunity for these players to play in domestic competition.This will also give an opportunity to players who want to be invited into the national squad. “

The Super Club competition is scheduled for this month, with the date still to be confirmed.

