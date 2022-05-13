Rokodrugu eyes Coke Games

For more than twenty years, Muaniweni College in Naitasiri hasn’t fielded any athlete at the Coca Cola Games, and Rusila Rokodrugu wants to break that drought.

The Delaidamanu, Naitaisiri native, was among some of the outstanding athletes at the school’s inter-house yesterday, taking part in all field events.

Rokodrugu says getting all the right support from her family, which motivates her everyday.

“Something that my parents have always given me, which I am grateful for is their constant words of advice. This is something that has always motivated to become a better athlete.”

The 18-year-old who also plays rugby has represented Naitasiri in the Under-19 Women’s Rugby team and the Waitui Waidroka 7s side.

“Everything comes with patients and hard work and for me, juggling both sports has been hard. When it comes to sports, I always chose rugby because I know it will benefit me in years to come.”

Meanwhile Yellow house scooped the first place in the Inter-house competition winning 30 Gold, 29 Silver, and 20 Bronze, second place is Blue with 30G, 22S, and 17B, and Red came in third with 28G, 30S and 29B.