Rokobuli to returns to action

Returning from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, Elia Rokobuli is ready to get back in the boxing ring and this time for the Lewis-Hill Boxing promotion.

The Namuka-i-Lau native was a bronze medalist at the 2019 Pacific Games and will be one to look out for this Saturday.

Rokobuli will face Mikaele Ravolaca in the lightweight amateur bout.

He says he will be facing Ravolaca for the third time and knows he has to step up his game.

“I’ve been training and working out a lot in these few weeks, I’m trying hard to come back out on the 24th because I’ve fought with this guy twice so he’s coming stronger”

There will be six amateur fights and six professional fights including one women’s bout.

The program will include renowned boxers like Junior Farzan Ali, Joseph Kwadjo and Gabrielli Ravalawa.

The main bout will be between Kwadjo and Apisai Naciqa in the cruiser weight division.

The promotion will be held on Saturday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the event on FBC Sports.