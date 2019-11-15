Rodu impressed with the defense skills of players

Rewa football head coach Marika Rodu says he’s impressed with the defense skills of the players in their game against Labasa last week.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Rodu says their win is attributed to players following their game plan and defense strategies.

“Our defending work has improved quite a bit. Our possession, our think the players were trying to adjust to the philosophy of possession based and also trying to increase the tempo of our attack.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rodu adds with these aspects coming together, the players are able to score goals which is vital for the team.

Looking to maintain their lead in the Vodafone Premier League points table, Rodu says they need to earn the vital three points and maintain consistency.

Rewa will take on Navua on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In other VPL matches, Nasinu takes on Suva at 1pm also at Ratu Cakobau Park and Lautoka to face Labasa at 3pm at Churchill Park.