Rodu expects his players to be consistent

Consistency will be the main key for the Rewa football side if they are to win big games.

This was the statement from head coach Marika Rodu while speaking to FBC Sports.

Rodu says they don’t have the ability to win games but they have the potential to beat top teams if they work hard.

On a high after their win over Nasinu last week, Rodu says players will need to dig deep to be consistent.

“We have players who are experienced. But at the moment we are just trying to rebuild. I cannot say that after the win against Nasinu, we will start winning games consistently. At the moment that ability is not there so that is something we are looking to work on.”

Rewa will take on Nadi at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

In other VPL matches Nasinu will take on Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park and Navua to face Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches will played at 3pm on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua-Suva match on our sister radio station Radio Fiji Two.