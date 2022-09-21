Road block in Fiji Bati World Cup prep

The Fiji Bati is facing a huge blow after a few of its NRL players will likely be unavailable for the Rugby League World Cup.

A couple of players are injured and have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Mikaele Ravalawa from St Geroge Illawara Dragons is suffering from a hamstring injury.

New Zealand Warriors winger Marcello Montoya injured his knee in the club’s defeat to Penrith Panthers and it is likely a season-ending injury.

Meanwhile, Fiji Bati coach Joe Rabele will be leaving for Australia on Friday to join the squad in camp before they depart for England on Sunday.

Fiji is in group B with Australia, Italy and Scotland.

The tournament kicks off on October 15th.