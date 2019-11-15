Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade

Richie McCaw has been somewhat controversially named at number six in the BBC’s rugby team of the decade, as opposed to his preferred number seven.

In a decade that saw him lift the Rugby World Cup twice, McCaw’s standing as one of the best openside flankers the game’s ever seen wasn’t enough to earn him the nod at number seven. That honour instead going to former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain, Sam Warburton.

Elsewhere, legendary duo Ma’a Nonu and Conrad Smith have been snubbed altogether, the midfield pairing instead consisting of Wales’ Jonathan Davies and England’s Owen Farrell, out of position at number 12.

In the outside backs, Beauden Barrett has been named at fullback, despite playing most of the decades at number 10, that jersey going to another All Blacks great, Dan Carter.

The front row also has a strong All Blacks presence, with Dane Coles and Owen Franks alongside South Africa’s Tendai Mtawarira.

BBC team of the decade: 15. Beauden Barrett (NZ), 14. George North (Wales), 13. Jonathan Davies (Wales), 12. Owen Farrell (England), 11. Julian Savea (NZ), 10. Dan Carter (NZ), 9. Will Genia (Australia), 8. Kieran Read (NZ), 7. Sam Warburton (Wales), 6. Richie McCaw (NZ), 5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), 4. Eben Etzebeth (SA), 3. Owen Franks (NZ), 2. Dane Coles (NZ), 1. Tendai Mtawarira (SA).