Rewa satisfied with draw

The Rewa Football side is satisfied with the result of their game against Labasa yesterday.

Coach Rodick Singh says they came for a win but a draw is good enough for them.

Singh says despite the heavy ground conditions, the side put on a good performance against hosts Labasa.

“It’s a good result for us. It’s a positive one for us as we came all the way from Nausori to play here. As I said, the ground conditions were a bit heavy and taking one point is not a bad thing for us.”

Rewa now has four points after two matches while Labasa managed to earn one point.

The side plays Tailevu-Naitasiri in its next DPL match.

Meanwhile, Navua will face Lautoka today at 2pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This match is part of the triple header with Nadi facing Nadroga at 12pm and Suva facing Ba at 4pm at the same venue.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.