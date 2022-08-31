Rewa out to retain title

Keeping his players’ confidence high throughout the 90-minute, will be key for Rewa to retain the Punjas Battle of the Giants title.

As shown during the pool stages, Rewa might have easily won its matches against Lautoka and Navua, but carelessness in the second half resulted in a draw in both.

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu says this is something they want to avoid when they take on All In One Builders Nadi, as this could cost them the championship.

“I am just trying to touch them on their confidence level and their mentality. It’s been hurting to lead one nil and Lautoka comes back to equalize. It has been hurting 2-nil and then Navua comes back to equalize, so it drain a lot from the boys, especially mentally.”

In the first match, Nadi meets Rewa at 2pm, Framtrac Tractor Labasa will face Bargain Box Ba in the second semi-final at 4:30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka..