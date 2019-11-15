Rewa hoping to officially secure Rodu’s services

Rewa Football Association is interested in securing the services of current Fiji Football Women’s Coach Marika Rodu.

The Delta Tigers management is holding talks with Fiji FA regarding regarding the matter.

Rewa FA President Nazeel Buksh says he is currently training the team.

Buksh says they’ll have to wait until next week to confirm whether Rodu will be cleared to coach the side.

“We are trying to rectify that and hopefully things sort out and we can announce something on that area.”

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says Rodu has taken a leave of absence untill the 1st of November due to family commitments.

Yusuf says if Rodu can coach Rewa after 4pm during his leave of absence.

He adds that in Rodu’s absence, Nasinu coach Tagi Vonolagi will be mentoring the Women’s under 16 team.

Yusuf says Nasinu will now need to get another coach.

Rewa will host defending Vodafone Premier League champions Ba on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Other games on Sunday sees Lautoka play Nasinu at Churchill Park and newly promoted Navua take on Nadi at the Uprising grounds in Pacific Harbour.

All the games on Sunday will be played at 3pm.

Tomorrow, Labasa host Suva at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.