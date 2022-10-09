Rewa full of confidence

Digicel Premier League champion Rewa looks set to deliver their best performance at the Courts Inter-District Championship.

The side recorded two draws and a win in the pool stages and is second in its pool with 5 points.

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu believes the players have proven themselves from day one.

He is confident they will come out victorious as they face Suva this afternoon.

“As you see only two national team players started, Gabby and Tevita with also Atkin, the rest were the core players that were with me and with our level of team bonding in training, we were able to put together this level of mental toughness and the attitude behind this game”

The Delta Tigers will meet Suva in today’s Cup semi-final at 5pm.

Before that Ba will face Navua at 2.30pm.

The Premier semi-final will kick-off at 10am with Tavua facing Nasinu and Nadogo will play Seaqaqa at 12pm.