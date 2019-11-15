Rewa football works on discipline

Discipline is an area the Rewa football side is seriously looking to address as they prepare for their Vodafone Premier League clash against Nadi this Sunday.

Returning to guide the Delta Tigers after two seasons, Coach Marika Rodu says he’s set certain discipline guidelines for players to follow.

“The boys are trying to adapt again with my style of play. I’ve been away for two seasons and that is something i would like to implement in terms of discipline and some other performance stabilizing elements within the team.”

Rewa has only managed to secure three points after their 4-3 win against Nasinu last week.

They currently sit at 5th place in the Vodafone Premier League points table.

Rewa will take on the Jetsetters this Sunday at Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

Looking at the VPL matches for round three this weekend, Nasinu will meet Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park and Navua takes on Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live-commentary of the Navua-Suva match on Radio Fiji Two.