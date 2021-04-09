Rewa football to tighten loose ends

While fans enjoyed Rewa’s convincing win over Nadroga football, the team know the journey will only get tougher.

The Delta Tigers have taken the win but there are still areas that needs to be tidied.

Coach Rodicks Singh says now that the team has moved up to second place on the ladder, they will need to tighten loose ends.

“There’s a lot areas that we need to work in especially on our attacks. If you see, if we did finish all our chances, we would have been winning by a good goal margin but that’s the main area of concern and some more little injuries that we have to look at.”

Singh says with Ba up next, the Delta Tigers will need to be on their utmost best to avoid conceding the three points.

Rewa takes on Ba at Churchill Park on Sunday at 1pm

At the same venue, Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm.

Suva battles Labasa at ANZ Stadium and Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Both matches will kick off at 3pm.